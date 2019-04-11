Uche Usim, Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ have seized several contraband in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones worth N449 billion.

The seizures included imported rice, furniture, luxury vehicles, among others.

Speaking during a press briefing in Government Warehouse, Aduwawa, Benin, Edo State, the Customs Area Controller Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ Owerri, Comptroller Olusemire Kayode, said his unit made seizures of rice, brand new and used cars, furniture etc. He noted that despite several appeals to smugglers to turn a new leaf, some are still bent on smuggling and sabotaging the economy of the nation. He also stated that the rising compliance level had suffered a setback going by the number of seizures recorded from January till date.

He explained that cars and rice are not prohibitions, adding that their importation should be processed through the seaport and not through the land borders.

“The Federal Government is working towards self sufficiency on rice production but some people are working against government’s initiative by smuggling rice through the borders. From Calabar to Maidugri, Sokoto to Lagos there is arable land to cultivate and harvest rice. People want to make money quickly and sabotage the economy and frustrate government efforts. Stop wasting your money and stop wasting your time,” he stated, explaining that his officers and men were equipped to stop their nefarious activities.

While displaying some of the rice concealed in a cement truck, the Comptroller explained that such actions is injurious to the health and wellbeing of consumers and called for support of the local agriculture industry as well as importation through the appropriate channels. “Look at the Rolls Royce that they tried to smuggle through the bush. I do not know what to say about the person who did this, but whoever is opportune to import this is bourgeoisie . So why would they want to sabotage the economy by not paying the appropriate duty?