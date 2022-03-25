The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in Kaduna, on Friday said it seized a truck loaded with Donkey meat and 12 sacks of Cannabis worth more than N250 million in one month.

The Comptroller of Federal Operations Unit, Zone “B” Kaduna, Albashir Hamisu, told newsmen on Friday in Kaduna, that the items were concealed in 2,348 sacks and 126 Parcels with Duty value of N251,701 million paid.

Hamisu said that the service recorded 144 seizures between Feb. 24 and March 23, 2022.

He listed other items seized within the period to include, 3,700 sachets of tramadol and 460 sachets of D6 tablets.

According to him, an illicit drug called D5, which experts say performs same function with tramadol, was also seized and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials.

He said the seizures were made in the absence of NDLEA officials, and because of inter-agency collaboration, the items were handed over to the agency.

“Other items seized include 1,100, 50kg bags of foreign rice, seven units of used vehicles, 128 bales of foreign second hand clothing, 11 vehicles as means of conveyance of smuggled goods and 100 pieces of textile materials.

“The service also seized 13 sacks of foreign new shoes, 514 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 18 cartons of milky creamer and 11 cartons of foreign expired biscuits.

The comptroller also listed 65 kegs of foreign vegetable oil, 319 kegs of premium motor spirit (PMS), and 336 sacks of foreign snuff (Tobacco) among others.

He said that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the Donkey meat, and had since been handed over to the Police Command in Kaduna, for further investigation and prosecution.

Hamisu, however said the NCS would continue to do its bit in sanitising Nigeria, as the Federal Government had robust policies in place to better the life of its citizens.

He called on patriotic Nigerians to trust and Partner with the Nigeria Customs Service by giving out reliable information to help in tackling smuggling activities in the area (NAN)