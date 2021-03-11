From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has smashed a notorious syndicate of smugglers that specialises in the smuggling of exotic cars into the country through the northern borders.

Controller of Customs, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Comptroller Sulieman Pai Umar, disclosed this during a press briefing in Kano recently, saying the syndicate operated somewhere around Hotoro axis of the state capital. He said following intelligence tip-off, his operatives successfully raided one of their warehouses and confiscated two exotic cars, both of which had a duty paid value of N83,569,989. He said the cars were brought into the country with Chadian diplomatic number plates and that the seizures had been reported to Abuja headquarters of Customs, which had initiated a compliant with Chadian Embassy in Nigeria. He said investigation had been launched into the case while efforts were made to arrest the culprits to face the law. Umar said Kano/ Jigawa Command of Customs collected N5, 526,355,914 for the months of January and February.