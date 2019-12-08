Zika Bobby

Spokesman for Nigeria Customs Service, Joseph Attah has emerged overall best in information dissemination and communication with the public among other public institutions.

At an award ceremony put together by a coalition of civil society bodies under the aegis of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre ( CISLAC) in Abuja, the Customs Service also bagged an Award of Excellence for its contribution to national security.

Organisers of the award disclosed that among agencies of government, the Customs aside bagging a Certificate of Excellence, came up as overall best in disseminating relevant information to members of the public on its activities and addressing several unanswered questions.

The organisers also noted the effective manner in which information on the ongoing partial border closure is seamlessly being disseminated by Nigeria Customs.

While making presentation to Attah, Air Vice Marshal Yusuf Ana’s (Rtd) of the Crises Communication Centre described Attah’s and Customs award as well deserved

Speaking to newsmen after the award, Attah said the increasing revenue collection, unrelenting anti smuggling activities and higher dedication to duty by officers, are results of an integrity driven management of the service.

He said the award is a sign that the efforts put to work by his unit and the entire service were being observed and noted.

The Nigeria Police was also honoured at the ceremony for excellence in overall national security while Nigerian Air Force won Community Services.

Also honoured were two identical twin officers who displayed gallantry and achieved the arrest of over 100 kidnap suspects.