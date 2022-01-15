From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have reportedly shot dead a two-year-old girl in Ogun State. The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Thursday at Itawaya, near the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun.

The kid, according to a source, was hit and killed by the bullet when the NCS men were on the trail of some suspected smugglers in the area. The source added that pictures of the victim showed that there were gunshot injuries near her armpit, suggesting that the bullet penetrated through the place into her body. The child was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, having lost too much blood. It was further gathered that a young man also sustained gunshot injuries in the incident that raised tension among residents of the area. Sources informed that a Customs Officer had opened fire while chasing a man suspected to be conveying foreign rice.

“Those customs officers thought the man was smuggling rice, so they opened fire on him. It was one of the stray bullets that killed the child and also inflicted injuries on the mother. It was after they had committed murder that they realised that the man they were chasing was not with rice. That’s what we face here all the time,” the source said.

When contacted, the NCS spokesperson in Ogun 1 Area command, Ahmed Oloyede, confirmed the incident, describing it as highly devastating. He said the command was saddened with the ugly development, adding that investigation had commenced into the incident. “We sympathise with the family of the minor and the command is making efforts to contact them. The Controller has also ordered investigation into the incident towards putting an end to similar incidents going forward,” Oloyede said.