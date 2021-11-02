By Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it is ready to commence the collection of import duty with the e-naira recently introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The National Deputy Public Relations Officer of Customs, Mr. Timi Bomodi, said that NCS is ready to embrace the e-naira on import duty as long as payments are routed through authorised dealer banks and confirmed.

However, stakeholders in the maritime industry have said the e-Naira may have little or no significant impact on the maritime sector, even as many exhibit ignorance about the digital currency.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) digital currency, the e-Naira, in Abuja recently, while also stating that the purpose of the electronic currency is to take further steps to reverse the country’s over reliance on imports.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Conversely, the immediate past Director General of Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yussuf, said that the e-naira would have little or no significant impact in the maritime industry, saying that there is need for stakeholders to be careful not to fall victims of fraudsters through the e-naira platform.

According to him, the country has witnessed amazing transformation in the payment system space with the use of electronic payments, the use of POS, ATM, mobile money transfers, use of debit and credit cards that have all gained tremendous traction and confidence among the citizenry.

He said that transactions on these platforms are already in trillions of Naira, and still counting, he said it remains to be seen what additional value the e-naira will bring into the existing system.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .