The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, says it will begin collection of the new excise duties on beverages and cigarettes from factories in the state.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Chado Zakari, on Thursday in Ilorin, said that the excise duties were under the 2022 fiscal policy measures approved by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fiscal policy include Supplementary Protection Measures for the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff 2022-2026.

It also included excise duties of N10 per litre on non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and Tobacco products effective from April 1, 2022.

The policy provided a grace of 90 days to enable the excise factories producing non alcoholic beverages and cigarettes to key into the new directive, which commenced on June 1, 2022.

The Comptroller of the command, Aliyu Bello, who visited all the excise factories in the state, said it was to ascertain their level of production and compliance to the Customs extant laws.