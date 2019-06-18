Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to fast tracking cargo clearance at the seaports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded plans to reduce the number of trade alerts, which rose to nine within the past two years at some commands that hinder trade facilitation.

The multiple alerts at some commands of the Service have also raised a lot of delay and discomfort to importers and clearing agents, as well as cost.

Addressing stakeholders during a visit to the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) in Lagos, Assistant Comptroller General of Customs (ACG) Zone A, Mrs. Kaycee Ekekezie, expressed displeasure at the development, especially as reported about Tin Can Island Command (TCIC), saying that much fewer alerts would be enough.

However, she directed that the number of alerts be reduced to facilitate trade, just as Compt. Mohammed Aliu of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A noted that it was unnecessary, as the reasons adduced for them could be handled even with one alert.

Similarly, Ekekezie lamented that as many as nine signatories, as disclosed by the Deputy Controller, Enforcement, TCIC, Mr. Dera Nnadi, were still being required, thereby making the process very cumbersome and labourous.

She added: “The Nigeria Customs Service would no longer condone artificial delay in cargo clearance, even any agent whose cargo is unnecessarily delayed should report such to the zone for immediate action.

“Moreso, importers have the right to transfer their cargoes to any terminal for ease of clearance, describing the transfer of consignments as a good way to ease the gridlock at both the Apapa and TCIP corridors, so long as the customs duty is paid.”

Meanwhile, Ekekezie hinted that there has been an increase in compliance with trade procedures by freight forwarders and officers and men of the NCS, which has guaranteed the agency a N5.5 billion daily revenue.

She said: “The role that freight forwarders play in the release of goods are part of every government’s trade policy formulation. Customs has deployed Internet technology to meet the policy target. Today, there is greater compliance with customs regulations in declarations; we make N5.5 billion every day because people are beginning to comply. With proper documentation and correct declarations, we will achieve higher goals together with you.”

“However, to consolidate on the good work and achieve this, we must adhere to all extant regulations as provided by the government, and this will not be a problem when we put the mechanism in place. We must avoid cutting corners and encourage integrity in all levels of the business.”

On his part, the founder of NAGAFF, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, said there is the need for frequent deliberations between both parties, while requesting the NCS to avail the agents relevant training and updating of knowledge. He reminded the agency of its powers to arrest and detain non-compliant freight forwarders.