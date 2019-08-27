Steve Agbota

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has concluded plans to retire 304 senior officers who have attained the age of 60 years or completed the statutory 35 years in service, which in line with the civil service law.

The retirement notice issued and signed by Acting Comptroller Establishment, A. G Ahmed, said the affected officers would be disengaged from service by year 2020.

Among those affected are two Deputy Comptroller Generals (DCG), three Assistant Comptroller Generals (ACG), 13 Comptrollers, 39 Deputy Comptrollers and 45 Assistant Comptrollers.

However, other rank and file officers listed on the retirement notice include 71 Chief Superintendents of Customs, 33 Superintendents, 31 Deputy Superintendents, 32 Assistant Superintendents I, 27 Assistant Superintendents II, seven Inspectors and one Assistant Inspector.

Responding to this development, its National Public Relations Officer, DC Joseph Attah, said that it is normal for the Service to prepare the list of those who will be statutorily due for retirement, sometimes six months or a year ahead for them to prepare themselves for it.

He added: “This is routine and normally it is not me that should talk about it in the media. It’s normal to retire when your time is due. But now that somebody got the list (retirement notice), then let me state here that those on the list are to statutorily retire on the date indicated against their names.”

According to the retirement notice, the affected officers as listed in the year 2020 Statutory Retirement for Officers in the rank of Deputy Comptroller Generals are Dangaladima A.A in charge of Finance Administration & Technical Service (FATs) and Sanusi Umar in charge of Human Resource Development.

Again, officers in the rank of ACGs are Zonal Coordinator in Charge of Zone ‘C’, Frances Enwereuzor, ACG FATS Bukar Amajam and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone B, Chris Odibu.