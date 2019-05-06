Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said it has trained and empowered officers and men of the Western and Eastern Marine commands to intensify efforts at tackling smuggling on the Nigerian waters.

Speaking at the recent passing out ceremony organised for the forty officers trained to man the boats and vessels of the Service in Lagos, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Western Marine Command (WMC), Comptroller Boyilila Binga, who was represented at the event by Deputy Controller in charge of Enforcement, WMC, DC Abubakar Adamu, exhorted the trained officers that the only evidence to show for their training is to record increased seizure on Nigerian waters.

He added: “Officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, we thank the Comptroller General and his management. I stand here for the Area Comptroller of Western Marine. This is to tell you that this training is meant to enhance your performances.

To whom much is given, much is expected because the Comptroller General and his management have invested so much in repairing these vessels and training you guys on the job. So, you should put this training into use by demonstrating more knowledge in what you have been taught. The only way you can prove this is by making seizures, fighting smugglers to a standstill. That is the only way to justify the investment by the management,” he said.

The training however, is in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conventions, to equip officers with requisite knowledge and techniques who operate on waters.

The four weeks mandatory training which ended on Thursday was to prepare the officers who are to man the Service boats and two ocean going vessels.

Also apeaking at the event earlier, Public Relations Officer ,Western Marine Command, Nigeria Customs Service Mr. Emmanuel Tangwa, said the essence of the training was for personnel to take charge of the ocean going vessels in line with IMO conventions.

“This is the last phase of the training and for our officers to be qualified seafarers, then they must undergo these rigorous training. For the past three weeks,I can tell you that they have been engaged with series of courses that could teach them about the vessels and their capacity, what is obtainable onboard a ship, what IMO is saying about marine operations etc.