Uche Usim and Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

In its efforts to protect Nigerians, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has urged various authorities to be vigilant following confirmed reports of outbreak of charcoal anthrax, a bacterial infection suffered by cattle and sheep, in Niger Republic.

The Service, in a memo dated December 12 directed to all zonal coordinators, all Customs Area Coordinators, Comptrollers and Zonal Commanders, Headquarters Strike Force urged them to be on the look-out as it had already received the report of the bacteria outbreak.

The Customs management maintained that urgent steps need to be taken to prevent spread of the disease through land borders “given the supply of cattle and sheep from Niger to Nigeria.”

According to the memo, the Nigerien Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has informed the World Health Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) of the outbreak.

It said the disease was first reported in Niger Republic on September 23 where over 100 cattle have been infected with 22 deaths recorded.

“Headquarters is in receipt of a report which reveals that the Nigerien Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock had notified World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) of an outbreak of Charcoal Anthrax disease, Bacterium Bacillus Anthracis variant, in sheep and cattle in the country.

“The infectious Anthrax agent bacteria can survive for several years in the soil before being ingested by grazing animals. The disease was first reported In Niger’s Tillaberry region on 23rd September 2019 where it killed three (3) cattle. Since then over 100 cattle have been infected with 22 recorded deaths. Transmission to humans occurs directly or indirectly from infected animals or due to occupational exposure to contaminated animal products. The disease manifest either as a scratch that could progress into a sepsis or as pulmonary infection due to inhalation of micro-organisms suspended in the air without immediate ‘treatment Charcoal Anthrax is fatal in 20% of cases.

“Given the supply of cattle and sheep from Niger to Nigeria the CGC has directed on the urgent need to place additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease into Nigeria through our land borders.”

Charcoal anthrax is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis.The infection could be transmitted to humans through direct or indirect contact with infected animals or animal products. Those at a high risk of contracting the disease include people who work with animals or animal products, travelers, postal workers, and military personnel.

It could occur in four forms: skin, lungs, intestinal, and injection. Symptoms begin between one day and two months after the infection is contracted. The skin form presents with a small blister with surrounding swelling that often turns into a painless ulcer with a black center.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede (MFR) has assured the country that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) would continue to mount effective border policing to stem influx of unwanted visitors.

The CGI said this yesterday at the commissioning of an ultra-modern Command Office Complex at Gusau, Zamfara State in a bid to ensure that Officers and Men of the Service are provided with conducive and decent office accommodation for high performance.

CGI assured of quality service delivery and effective border policing along border corridors of the state and the nation at large.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer said the CGI also admonished officers and men of the Service to utilise the facilities provided by the NIS especially in the areas of service delivery and border security for enhanced national security.

The CGI, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator ‘Zone B’, Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Aminu Mohammed, said the provision of decent working environment is the least obligation an employer has to his employees.