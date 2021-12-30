From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has warned all recently-enlisted candidates to live above board in all their dealings as management will not hesitate to evict anyone found wanting.

The Service is set to commence basic training for them on January 10, 2022 in its Lagos and Kano centres and will last for six months.

According to Customs Spokesman, Joseph Attah, all documented candidates of grade levels 03, 04 and 06 are requested to arrive at the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, while those of Grade 08 are to report at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday 9th January 2022.

“Recruits are to note that any act of indiscipline at any stage of the training programme will attract severe penalties which may include outright dismissal/ eviction from the College.

“Please also note that arrival at the designated College according to the specified levels above on Sunday 9th January 2022 is mandatory as training commences on Monday 10th January 2022”, Attah explained.