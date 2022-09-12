The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Ogun Area Command, has warned youths to stay clear of illegal activities, to avoid the wrath of the law.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Hameed Oloyode, made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Idiroko, Ogun, on Monday.

Oloyode said that the command had intensified its patrol, especially during this ember months, to check the activities of smugglers.

“There is no hiding place for anyone who engaged in illegal or smuggling activities in Idiroko axis and its environs.

“It is rather people stop such illegal business or face the wrath of the law, ” he said.

The PRO added that the customs teams were always at various strategic places to ensure that illegal goods did not come into the country.

He advised the youth to engage in productive and legal activities that helped them in the quest for survival.(NAN)