Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged Elias Mbam, chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission to review upward the remuneration, allowances, and conditions of service for Nigerian judges, and to review downward the remuneration and allowances of high-ranking political office-holders to address the persistent poor treatment of judges, and to improve access of victims of corruption to justice.

SERAP also urged him to send his review and recommendations to the National Assembly for appropriate remedial and legislative action, as provided for by the 1999 Constitution.

The letter followed the nationwide industrial action by members of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria to press home their demand for financial autonomy for the judicial arm of government, and the Federal Government’s silence on the judiciary workers’ strike that has grounded courts across the country.