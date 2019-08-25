David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Management of Cutix Plc, Nnewi, Anambra State, recently unveiled its rebranded cable products to beat fakers mimicking its brands in the market.

The programme held at Con-Vaj Event Centre, Nnewi, attracted both major and minor distributors of the company, retailers, electricians and technicians who handle Cutix products.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mrs Ijeoma Oduonye said that what informed the rebranding exercise was to double-cross fakers in the cables market who had begun to mimic lables and other identities for which Cutix’s “exlusive quality” were known.

“We are fighting this to maintain our credibility and standards for which we are known. Our quality consciousness begins from start to finish and we continue to conduct a test at every process and if anyone fails, we must discontinue to get it right because we don’t allow compromise in the quality of our products,” she said.

Mrs Oduonye explained that it was based on that the company deemed it necessary to rebrand to make sure that Cutix customers are not shortchanged by products fakers in the market.

She also explained that the idea of rebranding was to guarantee that the same exclusive quality Cutix products were served the customers without any external interferences “in a market as evolving as ours.”

She said that some of the fakers had even been arrested. She assured that the company would never relent in its efforts to protect Cutix products “to maintain our market lead.”

One of the speakers, Engr Peter Omoreghe, a distributor of the company’s products, commended the management in its efforts to maintain quality standards.

He advised the company to develop with electricians and other technicians whose feedback would be necessary for development. He said that development is a continuous process, adding that product security is very important.

The management was advised not to go to sleep after rebranding as the fakers might make an effort to subvert and sabotage the efforts of the company.

Founder of the company, Chief Ajulu Uzodike commended the management and reechoed the need for training and retraining as he thanked the distributors, technicians, retailers and other stakeholders in Cutix Plc.

J&B wire boss urges FG to patronize made in Nigeria products

Peter Anosike

An indigenous wire and cable manufacturer, Kelechukwu Onwuatu has said that for Nigeria`s economy to grow, the Federal Government should come down from the realm of rhetoric to action.

Onwuato who is the managing director of J and B Wire and Cable Ltd said that no policy on improving the national economy would work unless the Federal Government takes the lead by beginning to patronize made in Nigeria products.

According to him, the Federal Government cannot be talking of promoting Nigerian industrialists while most of the products in their offices and projects are imported.

He said that it has been proven that made in Nigeria cables are the best in the world, but regretted that the government still tells its contractors to import electrical materials from abroad to do its projects.

Onwuato said that there is no way Nigeria can grow its economy since the government is not inspiring confidence in the people by using made in Nigeria products.

He said a country like India that was categorized as a third world country about 20 years ago is now industrialized because its government began to use made in India products.

He pointed out that there is no way a country can grow when its indigenous manufacturers are not protected from the already industrialized countries.

He said that Nigerians who are into manufacturing should be encouraged because they are patriots, since it is far better to import than to manufacture in Nigeria.

Agbo-Edo Market installs N20m generators, recognizes benefactor

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Leadership of Agbo-Edo Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association (AMSPDA), Nkwo Nnewi, Anambra State, has recognized its benefactor, Chief Chika Emenike at his Tummy Tummy noddles factory in Nnewi and also put in place two giant electricity generators worth about N20 million to supplement what it called epileptic power supply in the market.

Chairman of the association, Mr Dennis Ikegwuonu noted that in a space of three months out of his four years tenure the association has continued to achieve its electioneering promises without looking back.

He described Chief Emenike who is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of KOTEC Group of Companies as a source of inspiration to the traders that had made significant impacts financially and otherwise to enthrone the present executive of the market.

“The present officers of the market came to power under the aegis of Agbo-Edo divine mandate led by Mr Dennis Ikegwuonu after a herculean and titanic battle of who succeeds the out-gone administration of Mr Gabriel Chibueze which lasted for one year.

“However, your humane, dynamic and pragmatic approach towards the issue so as to stem the excesses and exuberances of usurpers and the powers that be in the market during the struggle facilitated the election that took place on April 12, 2019. That is an eloquent testimony that you are a peculiar person who detests injustice, oppression and suppression of the voiceless in society, “ he said.

He contended that Emenike’s trust and confidence in God was made manifest when he refused to bow down to pressure from people who had vested interest to control the market.

He said that those people were hell-bent to frustrate the emergence of the current executive in the market, adding that Emenike was always available to the traders to play advisory role or offer financial assistance to them.

He, however, said that one of the challenges plaguing the traders was network problem which he said the MTN service provider had promised to fix for them.

He also appealed to the government to provide the traders with market line lights and fire-fighting equipment to enhance their trading activities.

In his response, Chief Emenike promised that he would always stand on the path of truth and continue to assist the traders within his ability without looking back.

Anambra market leader absolves self from cultism

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Eke Awka Market Chairman in Anambra State, Chief Emeka Agummadu has debunked allegations that he is a financier to cult activities in Awka.

He said he was neither a cultist nor a sponsor of cult activities or any related crime in the state.

The police were said to have on recently issued a statement that the market leader, a.k.a Baby Awka, was arrested alongside three others over alleged sponsorship of cult related killings in the area.

But addressing newsmen in Awka, Agummadu described the allegation as false and unfounded, aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

He called on the Nigeria police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

He said: “I’m not a cultist and I don’t sponsor cult killings or any related crime. The allegation is a handiwork of mischief makers bent on tarnishing my image.”

While condemning cultism in its entirety, Agummadu called for denunciation of those involved, urging them to engage in legitimate means of livelihood in order to be useful to themselves and society.

“As a philanthropist, I have changed the living conditions of so many Awka indigenes and contributed immensely to the development of the town,” he claimed.

He pledged unflinching support to Governor Willie Obiano’s administration, including provision of security network for the lives and property of the citizenry.

International Trade Fair Complex traders excited as work begins on Lagos-Badagry expressway

• Commend Gov Sanwo-Olu

Peter Anosike

Traders in Lagos International Trade Fair complex have expressed joy as work has begun on the abandoned Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Caterpillars and bulldozers were seen at the overhead bridge that lead into the complex.

Reacting on this development, the traders said that the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu who promised after his swearing-in to do the 10 lane road is a man of his words.

According to them, with the little grading on the road, there are now free flow of traffic.

They said that they hope since the Chinese company has been mobilized to site, it would complete the work this time around .

Henry Okoli, a trader in the market, said that the sight of the caterpillars and bulldozers have given them hope that the governor wants to match his words with action.

He said even though the work is starting behind schedule, they are optimistic that there would no longer be delays.

He pointed out that already more people are now coming to the market than four months ago.

Also contributing, another trader, John Jireh, said that for the past two months, the incessant fall of containers has stopped.

He, however, said that the Chinese construction company should put more energy so as to complete the work in good time.

“I want to commend the governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu because he is a man of his words. The construction company has been mobilized to site as he promised. However, my worry is that they are working with the speed of a snail and if they continue like this, they may not finish before the end of the year. I am aware that Julius Berger works day and night. This Chinese company should adopt that style. Right now, they are not working like businessmen. They should put more energy or even aggression to the work. The grading of the dilapidated parts of the road has helped a lot that right now we are no longer experiencing incessant fall of containers like before. So, I commend the governor for this,” he said.

Also reacting, Madam Catherine Nwafor, a customer, said that the little grading that has been done on the road has helped to ease traffic.

According to her, she came to the market in her car unlike few months ago she was boarding Okada.

She appealed to those overseeing the contract to make sure that the contractors would not relax until the whole road is completed.