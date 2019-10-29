An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday remanded two men in the Kirikiri Prison for allegedly robbing a man of his tricycle at cutlass point.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.K. Matepo, refused to listen to the defendants’ plea and ordered them to be remanded in prison until Nov. 11, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendants are Azeez Shogunro, 25, a vulcaniser and Kunle Akano, 26, a welder, both residents of Ile Epo, Abule Egba area, Lagos.

They are being tried for conspiracy and robbery.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 10 at Aina Aladi St., Alagbado, Lagos.

Odugbo said that the defendants, and two others at large, boarded a tricycle owned by the complainant, Mr Nofiu Kazeem, and told him to take them to the above address.

“It was around 9.00 p.m. when they got to the street, they threatened the complainant with a cutlass and hit him on the head from behind with an iron rod.

“Immediately he became unconscious, they dragged him down and drove off in the tricycle.

“It was some passers-by that helped the complainant and took him to the hospital,’’ he told the court.

Odugbo said that the defendants were arrested when they tried to sell the tricycle.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)