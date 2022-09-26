From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State, has reported a total of 52,013 registrants for the just concluded Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise that took place between the month of June 2021and January 2022 in the state; adding that 32,465 were dropped due to double registrations.

Mr Timidi Wariowei, in charge of Voter’s Education, disclosed this during a Media and Stakeholders Summit with the theme, “Roadmap to Credible, Transparent and Peaceful Election in Edo State”, organised by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said the number dropped after being subjected to Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) where it was discovered that some individuals registered twice.

Wariowei said the figure was one of the least compared to other states where similar thing was done.

Wariowei also said that INEC through their own determine efforts to make elections seamless in the state has created more polling units, increasing it from 2,627 to 4,519.

He further appealed to journalists in the state to cooperate with the commission to ensure peaceful and credible elections in the state just as he asked them to desist from the temptation of being the ones to announce election results while on election monitoring exercise.

He said a journalist can quote a figure being displayed by INEC officials at the polling units but cannot declare any candidates winner noting that it is the sole responsibility of INEC to do that.

Speaking also, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, represented by DSP, Head of Operations of the Command, James Chu, said citizens of the state must check their excesses as they plan towards the forthcoming elections adding that the country belongs us and thus must not set it on fire by their actions.

Earlier, the state chairman of the NUJ, Festus Alenkhe, urged journalists to be guided by the Electoral Acts and avoid any acts that will jeopardise the country.

He also called on the law enforcement agencies to see journalists as partners in progress and should not brutalise them while doing their job as the union has an internal mechanism in handling any journalists that is found wanting.