The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 585,629 eligible residents completed their registrations at the end of the just-concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Lagos State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos state, Mr Olusegun Agbaje disclosed this in statement on Tuesday, after conclusion of the CVR in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC CVR, which started on June 28, 2021 was initially billed to end on June 30 before it was extended to July 31.

Agbaje, who appreciated the people of the state for turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise, said the exercise had to end in order to allow INEC carry out other activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said the CVR had to end to pave way for the commission to carry out other functions required by the Electoral Act 2022, regarding voter registration that would require time for such functions to be performed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commission is required to carry out display of the regrster of voters for claims and objections by members of the public, clean up the register to remove multiple registrants using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and consolidate the data of existing voters and newly registered voters for the production of National register of Voters.

“The commission is required to produce Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for all fresh registrants and applicants for transfer as well as replacement of lost or damaged PVCs.”

The INEC boss said the commission had to also give enough time for the collection of PVCs by their owners before the general elections in 2023.

He added that INEC also needed time to make copies of updated register of voters available to political parties not later than 30 days to the general elections.

According to him, the commission has other activities that must be accomplished ahead of the general elections.

“We appreciate the cooperation of Lagos residents during the CVR and reiterate our determination to conduct very free, fair, credible and acceptable elections in 2023.

“We also call for the citizens’ maximum cooperation and understanding as we forge ahead,” Agbaje said. (NAN)