From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has directed Priests to mobilize all parishioners and others around them to participate in the processes that would herald the emergence of new political leaders in 2023.

The Church asked Priests to take advantage of massive loyalty and respect they command in their area to achieve the task of massive participation in the process particularly in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) for those who doesn’t have the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

The CSN in a statement by its Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Zacharia Sanjumi, said that

Nigerian state seems to be on the brink of collapse, hence everyone’s participation in 2023 elections is important to salvage the country from eminent collapse.

He said: “The 2023 general elections are around the corner, and it calls for the active participation of all citizens in the tedious electoral process. The process begins with eligible voters who have attained the age of 18 to register and obtain their PVC.

“The PVC is an instrument that enable citizens to participate in the democratic process of choosing their political leaders. It empowers them to promote good governance, the kind that puts the common good ahead of all other interests.

“All qualified citizens are, therefore, encouraged to participate actively in the process of choosing those who would take charge of the affairs of this nation at the various levels of governance. We cannot afford to be indifferent.”

The Church commended priests who, through different legitimate means, have vigorously encouraged the faithful entrusted in their care to acquire their PVCs, asking such priests not to relent.

“However, in our bid to encourage all to obtain their PVCs, utmost care must be taken not to deprive the people of those means that Christ, through the Church, has made available for the nourishment and salvation of their souls.

“The Church and its Ministers must, at all times, promote, respect and defend those rights that are fundamental to the human person, one of such being the right to private and public worship.

“As we hail the decision of the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the INEC from ending voters’ registration on June 30, 2022, we urged Parishes to engage in continuous voter education, facilitate citizen mobilization at different levels, teach the people about the need to fulfil their civic duties, while high-profile religious leaders should take to the social media with messages that underline the centrality of the PVC.

“Similarly, nollywood actors and actresses, and musicians should be encouraged to produce films and music to reach out to the people with educative contents about elections. Also, religious leaders should get into relationships with officials of the INEC at the LGA level with a view to moving registration centres nearer to the people.

“Parish priests should also invite the INEC to their parishes or near their parishes as registration centres. INEC officials should also be invited to speak in the Churches, as was done in Lagos. The societies and organizations in the Church should be sensitized, mobilized, and armed to carry out advocacy to and through their members and others.”

The Church maintained that every democracy is driven by the people hence it required the active participation of all eligible citizens at the various levels of governance.

“We must strive to overcome the voter apathy that, over the years, has characterized the process of choosing those who take charge of the affairs of our country at all levels of government.

“It is time to bring about a positive transformation, one through which our good aspirations for Nigeria can be realized. The journey towards building Nigeria of our dream begins with the acquisition of our PVCs,” it added.