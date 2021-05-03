From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the commencement of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) in June, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday commenced the training for 36 members of staff from 18 states in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The trainees, drawn from southwest, southeast, south-south states and Benue State, would undergo a three-day training at a workshop organised by International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), supervised by officials from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Declaring the workshop open, Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Johnson Sinikiem said the CVR would commence on June 28, hence the training of staff for the crucial task ahead.

‘It is expected that this workshop will identify gray areas during the last exercise in view of resolving them, proffer solutions to technical problems encountered in the field, propose to the commission effective logistic towards achieving our goals, staff training and provision of efficient system,’ Dr Sinikiem stated.

‘Voters registration is an integral part of our electioneering process hence the need for this worship. The Voters Registry Department should ensure that the core values of the commission – transparency, integrity, excellence and professionalism are observed when the exercise begins in June.’

Professor Bolade Ayinla, the Chief Technical Adviser to INEC Chairman, said the Commission is committed to designing an improved registration system through the deployment of an online portal where eligible voters can commence their registration, the need to expand voters access to polling units and introducing new generation of voters registration technology and equipment.

He explained that the workshop is part of preparation toward ensuring a seamless and conducive environment for the successful take off and conduct of the CVR exercise.

Also speaking, Saray Jah, IFES Country Manager, assured that the Foundation would continue to support INEC’s quest for an improved election process in the country.

INEC National Commissioner for the South-South May Agbamuche, meanwhile, has urged participants to eschew dishonesty and be diligent when the CVR begins.