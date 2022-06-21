From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Tuesday, that no fewer than 50 registration devices, 150 staff and other logistics were deployed to Old Parade Ground, Abuja, venue of the forthcoming Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert, to attend to thousands of youths that showed up to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

INEC said the deployment of the facilities was facilitated by the European Union (EU) in conjunction with other interested parties, especially, Yiaga Africa, with the goal to provide opportunity for interested individuals to get registered and stand a better chance of participating in 2023 general elections as electorates.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for FCT, Yahaya Bello, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Wednesday, that INEC was much more ready and committed to the cause of helping Nigerians get their voter’s card and participate in the elections, hence it mobilized staff and logistics for the exercise.

He commended the organizers of the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert for championing the campaign for youths participation in electoral system, describing music, comedy and other artistic works as best platform to catch the attention of youths, making them understand the importance of participating in the electoral system and not sit-on-the-fence.

He appealed to youths and others that might face some challenges because of massive turn out to people, to see the challenges as sacrifices they had to make to participate in deciding their leaders.

EU’s Programme Manager, Democracy and Rule of Law, Laolu Olawumi, in her remarks, said the concept of Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert, was to connect the youths with their reverred celebrities they love and follow, so the message can passed through them.

She said that renowned music icons notably Tuface, Kizz Daniel, Faz, Teni and several others have confirmed that they would be available for the music concert scheduled for Saturday.

She said: “Few weeks ago, we were in Lagos with same message and the turn out was massive. Lagosians defied rain and other discomfort to show up for the youth concert. We are here in Abuja this time with same message but in different city. We have over 11, 000 new registration in Lagos during the youth concert. We expect to do more here in Abuja.”

Meanwhile, Samson Itodo of the Yiaga Africa, said that data from INEC indicated that over 50 per cent of voters in Nigeria are youths, unfortunately, not only them turns out on election day to vote.

He appealed to the youths to take advantage of this period to participate in the exercise so they can participate in exercise and not end up lamenting and complaining about political leaders that would emerge afterwards.

He said: “The turn out here in Old Parade Ground is an indication that these young people are determined to participate in the process of choosing their leaders this time.”

He, thus, encouraged INEC to do all within their powers to ensure that interested people are given the opportunity to get registered so they can participate in next year’s general elections.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert confirmed that admission into the event that will hold on Saturday will be based on presentation of PVC.