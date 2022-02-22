The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 6,082,639 Nigerians has done fresh registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as at 7 a.m., Monday. Feb. 21.

The commission, in an update on the CVR Quarter 3, Week 7 released on Monday in Abuja, also disclosed that 3,329,204 Nigerians completed their registration as at the time of the update.

It noted that 1,373,240 registrants did online while 1,955,964 did physical registration, of which 28,711 of the figure were Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

It noted that the gender distribution shows that 1,675,318 of those that completed their registration were male and 1,653,886 were female of which 2,310,554 were youth between the ages of 18 and 34.

It also stated that 10,329,413 million registered voters applied for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information records.

It noted that 5,506,557 million of the applications were from male voters and 4,822,856 million from female voters, while 100,610 were from PWDS. (NAN)