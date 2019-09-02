CWAY Group through its flagship brand, the 75cl ‘’On The Go’’ Bottled Water has won the 2019 edition of the African Brand Congress Merit Awards in the Table Water category as Africa’s Most Hygienic Premium Table Water.

The 2019 award ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja on Friday, 23rd August was attended by the cream of the Nigerian media industry and corporate players.

In a statement by the Head, Marketing & Brands, CWAY Nigeria Drinking water Science & Tech. Co. Ltd., Paul Iraoya, the award truly exemplifies the CWAY Table Water as the brand of choice amongst consumers indicating the implicit confidence the public has in the quality of CWAY brands. He recalled that CWAY Table Water won the 2018 award of World Quality Alliance as the Premium Table Water of the Year 2018. The 2019 award consolidated the position of CWAY as the market leader in Drinking Water category.

CWAY has in the last 20 years witnessed fast -paced development and now regarded as a self-sustaining company moving towards a global enterprise operating 16 plants across Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, India & China.