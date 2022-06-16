As many as six African Games and African Athletics Championship champions are among the athletes expected in Benin next week to battle for tickets to next month’s World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) head of media, Oludare Esan revealed that the reigning African champions will be led by Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, the African Games and African Championship gold medalist and competitions record holder.

“Raymond Ekevwo, who won the 100m gold at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat, is also confirmed and will be battling not just for the ticket but also his first national title in the blue ribband event,” said Esan.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Continuing, Esan said Olympics, World and Commonwealth Games medallist and reigning African Games long jump queen, Ese Brume will also be in Benin as she bids for her fifth national title in the event and secure the ticket to Oregon, where she will be hoping to become the first Nigerian woman to win two World Championship individual medals in two editions.

“Tobi Amusan, who won the 100m hurdles title last week in Mauritius, will also be around to defend the sprint hurdles title she won at the Yaba College of Technology, Yaba last year. Amusan is also the reigning African Games champion and record holder.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .