A leading provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions across the West, Central and East Africa, Computer Warehouse Group (CWG), on Thursday said it was providing a universal platform to minimise data theft.

The CWG Business Director, Services, Mr Martin Nwoga, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on the sidelines of a workshop held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island in collaboration with Veritas, also an ICT company.

The workshop with the theme “Unified Data Management” had in attendance participants from the banking sector, oil and gas, financial institutions and other stakeholders.

Nwoga told NAN that CWG was offering the public a more trusted data management service that was unique and adaptable for all network infrastructure.

“The solution that we are providing is verifiable because we are the foremost data security agent in Nigeria which explains the reason we are having the workshop with the important stakeholders.

“The whole idea is to make them understand that there is a technology in place called “Network Backup” that is profoundly efficient and useful for their environment.

“Instructively, organisations need to have a data life cycle management which determines how they backup, when to backup and that is what Veritas has brought to fore.

“The unique feature of this is its simplicity, global visibility, cost effectiveness and heterogeneous ability because it can work across all network.

Nwoga said that aside the unique features of the platform for the data management, CWG had a large personnel to attend to any problem that might arise from using its platform.

“Veritas is heterogeneous and can work across all network from storage facilities to archives.

“CWG also has close to 600 technology staff in Nigeria and some of the staff are dedicated to different towers and telecommunications organisations, oil and gas; we also have engineers to support our backups.

“If there is any issue as regards backup, CWG will find the solution from all the layers from top to the bottom, we can proffer solution no matter how old the infrastructure may be,” he said.

Nwoga said that CWG had the capacity to minimise cyber-attacks on organisations database through its dedicated platform.

“In this time of cybercrime, we are proactive enough to discover at what level is the attack if anyone hacks into organisations database.

“At Veritas, we can easily determine which of the document has been touched and proactively manage the crisis and make sure that such does not repeat itself.

“We cannot stop cyber-attacks, but we can minimise it. Once we notice an attack, we will launch an end user point to stop the attack with our `Intrusion Proactive System’.

“The Intuition Proactive System allows one to recover data even after an attack, as our company can operate through three divisions; CWL system, DCC networks and Expert Edge Software,” he said. (NAN)