Team Nigeria as at Saturday morning has increased its gold medal as five athletes got to the podium finish tops.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games, Team Nigeria had amassed a total seven gold, three silver and six bronze medals, making a total of 16 medals.

Nigeria’s ace wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye aptly defended her women’s freestyle 57kg 2018 Commonwealth in Gold Coast Australia crown with a 6-4 final win over Anshu Malik of India.

Adekuoroye, the reigning African champion enroute to the finals had defeated Canadian Hannah Taylor in the semi-finals in a swashbuckling 10-0 victory.

Also her compatriot, Blessing Oborodudu of Women’s 68kg wrestling landed another gold medal after she defeated Linda Morais in the finals.

Oborududu is also now a two time Commonwealth Games Champion together with Folashade Lawal who also won gold in women’ s 59kg in wrestling alongside Esther Kolawole, who won bronze in women’s freestyle 62kg.

In weightlifting, Adijat Olarinoye won gold in women’s 55kg; Folashade Lawal, gold, women’s 59kg; while Taiwo Laidi won silver in women’s 76kg.

Joseph Umaofia, won bronze in men’s 67kg, while Islamiyat Yusuf had a podium finish as bronze medalist in women’s 64kg while Mary Taiwo Osijo won bronze in women’s 87kg

In athletics, Chioma Onyekwere and Goodness Nwachukwu both won gold in women’s discus throw while Obiageri Amaechi won bronze, in another women’s throw.

In powerlifting, Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold in women’s heavyweight while Bose Omolayo won silver in women’s heavyweight.

Ikechukwu Obichukwu won silver in men’s heavyweight and Innocent Nnamdi also won bronze in men’s lightweight.

Also, Table Tennis sensation, Aruna Quadri has qualified for the quarterfinals with a win over Gavin Rumgay of Scotland, 4-0 for the men’s singles Table Tennis. (NAN)