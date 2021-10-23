By Vivian Onyebukwa

Catholic Women Organisation of Nigeria, (CWON), has called for the improvement in the quality of education, especially of the boy child.

Its National President, Dame Mary Asibi-Gonsum, made the call at St Leo’s Catholic Church, Ikeja, Lagos, during the fund raising ceremony organised for Cor-Mariae College boarding school project in Gariki, Abuja.

According to the national president, CWON has over the years not reneged in its responsibilities, but lived up to its mandate, which is why it successfully nurtured its passion to fruition by making it a reality in the establishment of Cor-Mariae College for the training of the boy child. Asibi-Gonsum, who decried the failing standard of education in recent times, said the school was established to bridge the gap in quality education laden with good moral and Catholic character moulding doctrine.

“CWON is a non-profit organisation committed to mobilising all Catholic women and harnessing their God given energy and resources, financially and materially for effective evangelisation and transformation of the society, acting in the footsteps of our Mother Mary.

“We have the knack for a holistic evangelism and the transformation of the society as enshrined in the scripture for the physical reform of mankind and salvation of souls. The CWON has lived up to the expectations of its founders. The establishment of the Cor-Mariae College for the training of the boy child is conceptualised in making a good home and society too,” she said.

