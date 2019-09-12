Emeka Anokwuru

A new deal which reduces stress and enhance seamless travel has been reached between Business Travel Management Limited and CWT (formerly Carlson Wagonlit Travel), the business-to-business-for-employees travel management platform. The platform which will operate under the CWT brand in Nigeria, aims to elevate the standard of travel management in the region and, also bring global focus and cohesion to positively impact the continent thus enhancing value and service delivery levels. Speaking with the media in Lagos, Lola Adefope, Managing Director of CWT in Nigeria (owned and operated by Business Travel Management Limited) said, “BTM is proud to partner with CWT. There have been some very exciting changes within the global company that we are looking forward to being a part of. Our company has operated in the managed travel space for almost forty years as a TMC (Travel Management Company). This is what we do best, efficient service delivery, innovative ideas and cutting-edge travel technology.”

Also speaking, Francisco Nunez, CWT’s Vice President of Global Partners Network, declared that “Nigeria has a rich cultural and economic heritage, especially in natural resources, and corporate travel is a key facilitator of industry here. With BTM, we would like to build on our long-standing reputation for successful travel delivery in the country, and want our brand to be as synonymous with corporate travel as Zuma Rock is with Nigeria.” For Olufemi Adefope, chairman of BTM, “The evolution of the travel industry is inevitable. With technology underpinning everyday life it is obvious that corporate travellers are going to want the same efficiencies in their travel programme that they get in their every day life. Partnering with CWT in Nigeria allows our company to bring new travel technology and ideas to the table. This partnership allows BTM to remain at the forefront of travel technology in the region.” Amongst the long-term goals of the partnership is for BTM to encourage corporate brands in Nigeria to improve the efficiency of their travel programme and experience truly professional, open and honest travel services.

“BTM’s predecessor travel management company started in 1979. In 1998 it joined a global travel group which evolved in 2006 to specialise in corporate travel and pushed the envelope for managed travel in the region. Since then, BTM has earned a reputation as a one-stop-shop for everything travel related. Our core focus and strength being the provision of excellent corporate travel services to our clients, for over 20 years of being in existence. BTM has been an ISO certified company since 2008,” Adefope said.