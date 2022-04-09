By Chinenye Anuforo

Bet9ja betting platform has been hit by a sophisticated criminal cyber-attack, which is restricting its customers from having access to the platform.

This is even as the company assured its customers of safety of their funds. The company, in a statement, said it was working tirelessly with its IT Team, independent forensics and cybercrime experts to resolve situation.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. Our priority is protecting our customers and you have our assurances that your accounts will not be compromised and all your funds are safe. We apologise for this situation and once back online, we will reward our loyal customers with a truly sensational bonanza of promotions,” the company said.