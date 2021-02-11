From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Thirty-nine suspected cyber criminals, fondly called ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, when operatives of the anti-graft agency raided their hideouts in Osun and Ogun States.

Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, explained that 29 among the suspects were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, while 10 others were also arrested at Ilesha in Osun State.

Uwujaren stated that the separate operations were carried out on Tuesday February 9, after series of surveillance based on intelligence on the alleged criminal activities the suspects.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects included seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents allegedly containing false presences.

The suspects, he stated, would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.