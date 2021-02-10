From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Thirty-nine suspected cyber criminals, fondly called ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, when operatives of the anti-graft agency raided their hideouts in Osun and Ogun States.

Head, Media and Publicity of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, explained that 29 among the suspects were arrested in different locations at Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, while 10 others were also arrested at Ilesha in Osun State.

The spokesperson of the commission stated that the separate operations were carried out on Tuesday February 9, 2021, after series of surveillance based on intelligence on the alleged criminal activities the suspects.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include seven cars, laptop computers, mobile phones, and several documents allegedly containing false presences.

The suspects, he stated, would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Uwujaren gave names of suspects arrested at Ilesha as Oyesoji Tosin, Olaniyi Emmanuel, Samson Ojo, Sodiq Sunkanmi, Kolawole Abiodun, Oluwole Gbenga, Olajuyigbe Olamide, Oyebanji Olabisi Temitope, Ayoola Oluwafemi, and Oluwatobiloba Gbadamosi.

The suspects arrested at Ago-Iwoye also include Emmanuel Lawal, Kareem Olamide, Adekunle Kehinde Salawu, Bella Tijesu, Aderibigbe Adedoyin, Anifowose Hammed, Lateef Adetayo, Busari Oluwatobi, Tobi Adeyemi, Gabriel Obisesan, Oluwole Olasunkanmi and Odetola Samson.

The list also comprised Farouq Dosu, Ayilara Akindeji, Ademola Adedare, Ishola Adeleke, Alex Olasunmade, Idowu Abolaji, Okegbenro Idris, Akinlolu Akintunde, Oshoboke Shashaeniyan, Adeyemi Opeyemi, Oluwatoyin Olutekunbi, Albert Charles, Olawuyi Olanrewaju, Tunde Adekoya, Gbolahan Olalekan, Alade Oluwasegun and Ajanaku Qudus.