Louis Ibah

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has arrested a Lebanese, Hamza Koudeih, alleged to be a collaborator of social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (popularly known as Mompha), who was recently arrested by the commission.

Head of the EFCC’s Lagos zonal office, Mr. Mohammed Rabo, told Daily Sun yesterday, that Koudeih was arrested alongside two others whose nationalities are yet to be established following their alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

“Hamza Koudeih was arrested over the weekend at the Eko Atlantic Pearl Tower, Victoria Island, Lagos where he occupied one of the luxury suites. It cost about $5 million annually as rent to maintain the luxury suit where the suspect was occupying.

“EFCC operatives had a fierce battle arresting him because his apartment was fortified with triple reinforced fire proof door and close circuit television cameras,” said Rabo.

According to Rabo, intelligence reports received from local and international law enforcement agencies had revealed that Hamza and Mompha, alongside their collaborators are high valued targets in Organised Cyber Syndicate Network (OCSN).

“Investigations have also revealed that Mompha uses a firm known as Ismalob Global Investments Limited to perpetrate about N14 billion in money laundering, while Hamza also operate two firms namely, THK Services Limited and CHK properties Limited to launder about N14billion,”he said.

Rabo, said there was no cause for worry over recent arrests of foreigners caught breaching the country’s anti-money laundering laws as the EFCC was working with sister agencies at points of entry, like seaports and airports, to ensure those coming into the country are properly profiled.

He said at the point of arrest of Koudeih at Eko Atlantic Towers, EFCC operatives discovered a fire proof safe stocked with different charms and talisman which he admitted are his prayer objects. Two Luxury cars were also recovered from him..

Meanwhile, ongoing investigation into Mompha’s alleged criminal activities have revealed that he operates 51 bank accounts in Nigeria as conduit for his money laundering activities while acquiring several assets in Dubai

Also, more facts have emerged that the five wristwatches recovered from Mompha at the point of arrest earlier put at N20 million were actually worth over N60 million.

Rabo, who said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, cautioned youths against cyber crime and money laundering.