Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on Thursday, announced a massive bust of online fraudsters who are mostly Nigerians.

According to the FBI, it has apprehended a total of 80 suspects for cyber crime and money laundering, with 57 more being hunted globally in investigations which began since 2016.

It said the suspects were involved in schemes resulting in the fraudulent transfer of at least $6 million in fraudulently-obtained funds and the overall conspiracy was responsible for the attempted theft of at least an additional $40 million.

Below are the Nigerians on the list:

1 Valentine Iro

2 Chukwudi Christogunus Igbokwe

3 Jerry Elo Ikogho

4 Izuchukwu Kingsley Umejesi

5 Adegoke Moses Ogungbe

6 Chukwudi Collins Ajaeze (better known as Thank You Jesus)

7 Ekene Augustine Ekechukwu

8 Chuks Eroha

9 Collins Nnaemeka Ojima

10 Uchenna Ochiagha

11 Nnamdi Theojoseph Duru

12 Ericson Uche Oforka

13 Mark Ifeanyi Chukwuocha

14 Augustine Nnamdi

15 Chiemezie Christopher Chilaka

16 Charles Ohajimkpo

17 Stanley Ugochukwu Uche

18 Chika Augustine Odionyenma

19 Paschal Chima Ogbonna

20 Samuel Nnamdi Onwuasoanya

21 Macwilliam Chinonso Chukwuocha

22 Emmanuel Onyeka Uzoka

23 Joshua Aniefiok Awak

24 George Ugochukwu Egwumba

25 Uchechukwu Solomon Ezirim

26 Augustine Ifeanyi Okafor

27 Okay Sam Mal

28 Leslie N. Mba

29 Ogohukwu Innocent Ikewesi

30 Emmanuel Uzoma Ogandu (better known as Son of God

31 Amarachukwu Harley Anywanu

32 Bright Ifeanyi Azubuike

33 Emeka Moses Nwachukwu

34 Donatus Izunwanne

35 Chinwendu Kenneth Osuji

36 Eusebius Ugochukwu Onyeka

37 Chidi Anunobi

38 Anthony Nwabunwanne Okolo

39 Obinna Christian Onuwa

40 Chijioke Chukwuma Isamade

41 Linus Nnamdi Madufor

42 Chrysaugonus Nnebedum

43 Ugochukwu Okereke

44 Fidel Leon Odimara

45 Kingsley Chinedu Onudorogu

46 Dessi Nzenwah

47 Chimaroke Obasi

48 James Chigozie Agube

49 Chimaobi Uzozie Okorie

50 Ogochukwu Ohiri

51 Kennedy Chibueze Ugwu

52 Ifeanyichukwu Oluwadamilare Agwuegbo

53 Victor Ifeanyi Chukwu

54 Chidi Emmanuel Megwa

55 Princewill Arinze Duru

56 Desmond Iwu

57 Onyeka Vincent Chika

58 Ifeanyi Kingsley Mezienwa

59 Victor Uchenna Aguh

60 Kevin Amarachi Eshimnu

61 Vitalis Kelechi Anozie

62 Williams Obiora Agunwa

63 George Chimezie Dike

64 Munachiso Kyrian Ukachukwu

65 Nwannebuike Osmund

66 Chidiebere Franklin Nwangwu

67 Damian Uchechukwu Ajah

68 Emeka P. Ejiofor

69 Lawrence Chukwuma Ubasineke

70 Chinedu Bright Ibeto

71 Valentine Amarachi Nwanegwo

72 Emmanuel Chidiebere Dike

73 Jeremiah Utieyin Eki

74 Chinaka Davidson Iwuoha

75 Chima Darlington Duru

76 Ikenna Christian Ihejiureme

77 Obi Onyedika Madekwe