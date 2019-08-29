FAbdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Head of Operation north-east zone of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Micheal Wetkast has revealed that the act of cybercrime is on increase in Nigeria and that it is affecting the country’s international relations and posing danger on the character of the Nation’s foreign policy and programs.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the zonal office on Thursday in Gombe Mr. Wetkast said cybercrime has become a trend in the country and that it is causing a very big problem for the Nigeria and Nigerians traveling or accessing services in other international countries.

“Every email sent from Nigeria is being screened before delivered, we are being denied visas to other countries,” he said.

He added saying, the menace used to be a problem of the south and that it is slowly and systematically becoming a problem of the north. “Many have been cheated and have fall victims of such crime through a simple phone call alleged to be from the bank.