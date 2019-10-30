Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States yesterday cautioned Nigerians on the use of free WiFi services at public places.

The public places, according to the United States, include hotels, restaurants and airports, noting that such avenues were easy ways cybercrimes are perpetrated.

The Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of the United States of America, Kathleen FitzGibbon, who spoke during a cybercrimes awareness in Abuja, cautioned Nigerians against giving out too much personal information on the social media.