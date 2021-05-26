By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has said that Cyber Security is an essential ingredient needed for the protection of digital assets.

He said this is the reason the Agency prioritizes Cyber Security, which is one of the seven pillars of the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan, (SRAP 2021-2024), with a view of strengthening the cyber space and creating a safe, reliable digital economy.

The DG expressed this view during a working visit to Data Sixth, a Defense Operation Centre which focuses on Cyber Security intelligence in Lagos where he met with the Country Manager, Ms Happiness Obioha and members of her team.

Abdullahi expressed his optimism in synergizing with Data Sixth whereby both parties can be proactive rather than reactive in combating cyber threats.

He said it was important to monitor conversations on the dark web where cyber criminals plan their attacks. “The ability to monitor these conversations will prevent a large number of cyber-attacks and enable the defense team”, the DG noted.

Obioha assured the DG of the Centre’s proactive technology which reduces the time of threat already domicile in work environments. “We have the technology that identifies threats and prevents it from manifesting with advance threat hunting solutions”, the country manager stated.

She further added that the Centre has skilled cyber security experts who are dedicated to providing expertise in security and risk consulting, managed security services, managed detection and quick response with their Cyber Defense Operations Centre (CSOC), IT security audit and penetration testing.