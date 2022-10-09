The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has warned the general public to be concious of cyber criminals who indulge in Identity theft.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, gave the warning on Sunday in a statement in Abuja.

Umar said the agency is giving the warning as October is nationally marked as Cyber Security Awareness Month.

She explained that Identity theft involves committing fraud by assuming another person’s identity.

“The main objective of this kind of fraud is to obtain enough personally identifable information about a victim so that the attacker can use it to conduct fraud in their name.

“The stolen information can be used for various fraudulent activities such as taking over the victim’s accounts, applying for loans in their

name, accessing medical services, defrauding family and friends and a whole lot more,” she said.