By Chinenye Anuforo

The Chief Executive Officer Cyberchain Consult, Mr Jude Ozinegbe, has said that Cyberchain 2021 conference will enable people to understand blockchain at a professional level and gain more knowledge on the benefits.

Cyberchain 2021 – a Cybersecurity and Blockchain Conference – is scheduled for November 19 and 20, 2021.

Ozinegbe said that blockchain is the leading technology world over, with related fields like digital currencies and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

He said for one to be a leader in this field, he needs to take a step further to understand the technology at a professional level.

He said that on the first day of the event, a lot of issues on NFT, DeFi, Game Fi, Crypto regulations, several blockchain use cases, cybersecurity among others would be discussed to enable participants to have a deeper knowledge of how they operate.

He added that day two will focus on hands-on experience on Cybersecurity otherwise known as Cybersecurity Hackathon amongst ethical hackers.

Registration for the Hackathon has opened on the Cyberchain website and will ends today October 3.

He disclosed that between the 3rd of October and the end of the month, competitors will have a cloud-based task and successful candidates will come for the grand finale on the 20th of November.

The winner will walk up with $1000, second place goes home with $500, the third position gets $300, while the fourth and fifth get gifts like smartphones and others.

Ozigbene said those eligible to participate include junior-level programmers, developers, amongst others.

According to him, competitors will be working on capture the flag.

He also added that the programme with help to discourage unethical hacking, also known as Yahoo Yahoo (internet fraud)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .