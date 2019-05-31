Lukman Olabiyi

The Federal High Court, Lagos has granted bail to hiphop artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo held that one of the sureties must be a public servant not less than grade level 10 in the Federal or State Civil Service.

The court said the other surety must have a landed properly within the court’s jurisdiction, which must be verified by the court.

Further trial has been fixed for October 22, 23, and 24, after the court’s annual vacation. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on May 20 arraigned Naira Marley before the court on an 11-count charge bordering on cybercrime.

The defendant was arrested on May 10, following intelligence report received by the Commission about his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Yad Isril (still at large), on or about the 26th day of November, 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourself to use Access card no: 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you, thereby, committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1) (b) of the Cybercrime Prohibition, Prevention etc Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the same Act.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.