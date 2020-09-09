A seasoned cybersecurity thought leader, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, has been appointed the chairman of the advisory board of Cybersafe Foundation, a non-governmental organization on a mission to facilitate pockets of change that ensure a safer Internet for everyone with digital access and residents in Nigeria.

In this role, Obadare will oversee the activities of the board and all sub-committees as set in the foundation’s corporate governance manual.

Obadare who doubles as the co-founder and chief operating officer of Digital Encode Limited, is arguably the most “credentialised” pan-African cybersecurity and GRC thought leader; a Fellow of the British Computer Society; Fellow Institute of Management Consultants; Fellow, Institute of Information Management; Fellow Institute of Brand Management; Chartered Information Technology Professional; the first PECB Certified Data Protection Officer in Nigeria; the First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester in Africa; First Ec-Council Certified BlockChain in Africa; second COBIT 5 Certified Assessor in Africa Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor (PCI DSS QSA), amongst others.