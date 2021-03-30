CyberSafe Foundation, Nigeria’s leading Non-Governmental organisation focused on improving cyber safety particularly amongst the vulnerable, has recently announced the launch of a fellowship programme, CyberGirls.

A statement from the foundation said that CyberGirls, a 1-year fellowship programme was initiated to equip girls between the ages of 15 and 21 with globally sought-after cybersecurity skills, positioning them to start a career in cybersecurity and seize work opportunities within Nigeria and across the world. During the one-year fellowship, beneficiaries will be exposed to training in digital literacy, cybersecurity fundamentals, soft skills and career specific paths in cybersecurity which will include Networking, Cyber and IT Security Audit, Incident Analysis/Response, Penetration/Vulnerability Testing, Security Intelligence, Web Application Testing and Cloud security. CyberGirls fellows will also enjoy hands-on training experience, mentorship from female cybersecurity professionals, as well as internship opportunities and entry level job placements during the last 3 months of the fellowship.

Confidence Staveley, Founder/Executive Director of CyberSafe Foundation, urges Nigerians in the public and private sectors as well as other Non- Governmental Organisations to collaborate and provide in-kind and in-cash support needed to ensure these girls have all they need to achieve the task ahead.