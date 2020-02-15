Few months after staging its spectacular end-of-year Calabar Carnival, Cross River State is fine-tuning a new tourism project that will further strengthen its hold on Nigeria’s tourism sector.

Dubbed Akwacross Cycling and slated for March 14, 2020, the new project is conceived to enhance the historical and cultural relationship between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states whose people share similar cultural narratives and cultural traits such as dance, language, fashion and gastronomy.

The cycling project will add verve and variety to the tourism agenda of Cross River State even as it concludes plans to organize an intensive training programme for hospitality operators and investors on March 19.

Eric Anderson, Cross River’s Commissioner for Tourism, explained the motivation behind the initiative: “We are sure Cross River State can make a big statement apart from our Carnival Calabar project. Our desire is to be seen as the best destination in Nigeria and Africa. We are determined to prove a point, and we are encouraged by the governor to make this state the most preferred among locals and international visitors.”

The iconic Obudu Mountain Resort, with its surreal landscape and cable car, has been given a facelift in recent months. According to Anderson, all tour sites in the states will receive a facelift to make them attractive to investors and tourists.

“We are carefully addressing issues that help us create a true tourism environment that will place the state as most visited in Africa and at the same time develop verifiable tourism economy capable of providing jobs and help to protect our prime fauna and flora ecosystem,” he said.