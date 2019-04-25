A tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall in Tanzania and Mozambique on Friday, only a month after another cyclone devastated Mozambique, the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) said.

By Friday, Cyclone Kenneth forecast is to reach strong winds of between 100 and 140 kilometres per hour, TMA Director General, Agnes Kijazi, said on Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to stay on land until Monday, according to Kijazi.

“People should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are safe,’’ she added, noting that all schools will remain closed on Friday.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said there was a “significant risk’’ of flash and river flooding.

Over 700,000 people, mainly in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province, are living in the cyclone’s path, it said.

Regional Commssioner, Gelasius Byakanwa, said about 1,000 people had already taken refuge in various camps and shelters on Thursday.

A cyclone in March, named Idai, caused massive flooding, killing hundreds of people and displaced them.

(dpa/NAN)