The Committee of Youth Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has commended the Department of States Services (DSS) over display of maturity and civil responsibility without reprisal attack following the murder of its operatives in Enugu.

Speaking at a news briefing organised by the CYMS on Monday in Abuja, the Director General, Mr Obinna Nwaka also commended the DSS role in intelligent report, peace and nation’s building.

News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that there was a clash between some suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agencies, which resulted to loss of lives and injuries.

Some policemen were alleged to have stormed an IPOB meeting at Community Secondary School, Emene and attempted to disperse the group, their actions were resisted and the encounter turned bloody.

Nwaka said that CYMS as a front liner in monitoring both socio-economic and political activities in Nigeria commiserated with the DSS over the murder of its operatives.

According to him, we sympathise with the families of the Operatives and victims, who where murdered in Enugu last week.

“The DSS after murder, have displayed high level of maturity and civil responsibility without reprisal attack.

“However, Nigerians should not take them for granted because if same had happened to other security agencies, Enugu state would have been turned into a battlefield, ” he said.

Nwaka noted that incessant underperformance, abuse of office and corruption by political appointees were as a result of appointments without consultation of the DSS and over looking negative antecedents of some nominees.

“Appointment of desperate de-campees, who are not among the formation of a government and persons without the ideal of the administration will always result to sabotage.

“Appointment without proper consultation, loyalty and proper understanding of the ideology of the ruling party in line with its campaign manifestos should be discouraged, ” he said.

Nwaka recommended that appointees should always subject themselves to DSS and other security agencies after appointment or confirmation for questioning when neccessary.

“Nominees for appointments should appear before the DSS for proper scrutiny, clearance and profiling for further recommendation to Mr President for appointment or before forwarding their names to National Assembly for confirmation.

He, however, said that staff strength of the DSS should be increased for proper service delivery, adding that this would help improve service delivery in political and economic activities in the country. (NAN)