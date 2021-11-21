In preparation for the release of her new album, fast rising R&B/ Afropop/dancehall artiste, Cynthia Ekere Kosisochukwu Ayambem aka Cynthia Sleek, has dropped a new EP, Poko.

The six-tracker, according to the singer, will herald her new album, which is currently in the works.

A Cross River State indigene, who was brought up in Onitsha, Anambra State, Cynthia Sleek attended Young Women Christian Association (Y.W.C.A) Primary School from where she proceeded to Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, all in Onitsha. She’s presently studying Mass Communication at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Lagos.

For Cynthia, music started at a very tender age, particularly at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity Cathedral, and later she joined AVOMA Music Academy in Onitsha, where she honed her singing skills. After her secondary school, her elder brother took her to Lagos, which paved the way for a blossoming career in music.

It took Cynthia’s performance at the 8Balls Club, Ikeja, Lagos for the CEO of Tripple.3r to discover her talent and showed interest in helping her build a career in music. From there, she was introduced to leading artistes such as Eedris Abdulkareem and others.

In consolidation of her music career, Cynthia released Jeje in December 20, 2018, and then followed it up with Eazi and Side By Side on June 18, 2019, and later Number 1 Girl.

