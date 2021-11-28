Super Eagles and Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers has expressed his dissatisfaction with the quality of officiating in Feyenoord’s 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague.

Dessers teammate Guus Til was issued a red card in the 35th minute by Finnish referee Mattias Gestranius.

However, the former Heracles striker feels the referee was influenced by pressure from the Slavia Prague players. The Finnish referee had brandished a yellow card at first before overturning his decision to give Til his marching orders.

Dessers was not pleased with the decision, and he complained about it after the match.

“It was very strange,” Dessers told ESPN as per Feyenoordpings. “I can’t judge whether it was red or not, I couldn’t see that well enough, but the referee gave a yellow first. Then the Slavia players rushed over, he started to doubt and drew red.”

“He said something about the linesman, but he was sixty metres away. He could not have seen it at all. It seems like amateur football, that a referee is so influenced by the opponent.”

Despite the early setback, the Genk-owned striker showed character to help his side with a goal in both halves to rescue a point from a losing position.

