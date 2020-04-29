The Czech Government plans to spend 90 million euros (or 97 million dollars) to fund drought management projects in 2020, the Environment Minister said on Wednesday after years of low rain and higher temperatures.

The minister, Richard Brabec, noted that the combination was problematic as it led to higher water losses through evaporation and drought.

“The ministry is currently considering doubling the sum promised.

“The funding will go toward using rain water to flush toilets, plant trees, and look for new sources of potable water.

“The current dry period has lasted for six years with only 60 per cent of the usual long-term rainfall levels, leading rivers and streams to dry up.

“Milder winters mean less snow is providing melt water and there is a danger that sources of groundwater will dry up,“Brabec said. (dpa/NAN)