(dpa/NAN)

Czech President Milos Zeman has successfully undergone surgery early after breaking an arm in a fall, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“President Milos Zeman is resting after the operation,” spokesperson Jiri Ovcacek told Radio Z on Wednesday.

The operation at a Prague military hospital was reportedly successful.

The 75-year-old broke his right arm while going on a walk, Ovcacek told the CTK agency on Tuesday evening.

The injury was not life-threatening. Zeman is in contact with his family and his staff.

He will have to scale back his work schedule during the subsequent recovery period.

Zeman has been president since March 2013.

At the beginning of 2018, he was directly elected for a second five-year term, with 51.4 per cent of the vote.

The former Social Democrat had previously been Czech prime minister, from 1998 to 2002.

During Europe’s refugee crisis, Zeman made a name for himself as an immigration opponent and critic of Islam.

He is considered friendly towards Russia and China.