The Czech Republic’s Health Minister on Friday echoed a call for doctors working abroad to return and support their hospital colleagues as the country reports increased cases of coronavirus.

Minister Roman Prymula welcomed the call by the country’s medical association (CLK), saying “we are grateful for every helping hand.’’

Medical association chairman Milan Kubek wrote to doctors abroad asking them to help out their former colleagues in the country’s hospitals.

Anaesthetists and medics specialising in intensive care are most urgently needed, as are qualified care workers.

Hundreds of doctors and medical graduates leave the country annually, seeking jobs abroad with better pay and conditions.

The Czech authorities have just reported a record number of coronavirus cases for the second day in a row.

On Thursday, the country announced 9,721 cases within 24 hours, more than ever before, although more tests are now being carried out.

Overall, the country has reported more than 149,000 cases, and a related death toll of 1,230.

Europe-wide, the Czech Republic is now reporting the highest level of new infections per 100,000 people, with 660.8 cases over the past 14 days, ahead of Belgium with 515.4, according to the ECDC health agency. (dpa/NAN)