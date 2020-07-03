Former Czech Republic Milan Baros will retire from football when the season ends, his club Banik Ostrava said on Friday.

The 38-year-old Baros said Achilles tendon pain made it impossible for him to train or play.

In 2005, Baros won the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool, a year after he was top scorer at Euro 2004 in Portugal.

With 41 international goals, only Jan Koller has scored more for the Czech Republic.

Baros also played for Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec.(dpa/NAN)